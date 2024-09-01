“Stay Safe, Stay Indoors,” says Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his next film titled Vishwambhara. The actor is expected to grace his presence at the 50-year celebration of Balakrishna. Meanwhile, the heavy rains disrupted the livelihood, and the situation is not favourable. In this context, Chiranjeevi took to X, urging everyone to stay safe.

“The impact of the flood is very high in the state of Telugu. Many villages and national highways were submerged in water. People should be alert in such situations. As a member of your family, I only request that no one come out of the house unless it is urgent. Everyone should be alert because of the risk of viral fever. When such calamities occur, our fans always stand by the people and the victims. Hope all the fans stay united in these tough situations to help each other,” read the translated version of Chiranjeevi’s tweet.

Chiranjeevi also urged his fans to be available for the needy and help each other in these troublesome situations.

