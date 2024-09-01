SJ Suryah’s Era: It’s Happening Now!

SJ Suryah entered the film industry as a director and then took up acting. Only in the last decade has he considered pursuing acting seriously, and then in the last 2-3 years, he is getting busy in both Telugu and Tamil languages. With the latest release, Saripodha Sanivaram, SJ Suryah is again trending for a blasting performance as CI Daya. The movie lovers are celebrating his success by saying that we are currently living in SJ Suryah’s era.

SJ Suryah is an actor who can play a similar role a number of times but still does not make us feel bored. He has the unique talent to entertain viewers with his mannerisms and performance, which makes him stand out from other actors. In fact, every time you see SJ Suryah perform on screen, he will make you feel that there was no way he could’ve cracked the industry if he hadn’t become a director.

In the last few years, the films that elevated his stature as an actor are Monster, Nenjam Marappathillai, Maanaadu, Don, Vadhandhi series, Mark Antony, Jigarthanda Double X, Raayan and now, Saripodha Sanivaram.

Be it a positive character or a negative character, Suryah can pull off any role seamlessly. Suryah is a delight to watch, especially in negative roles. He does not underperform or go overboard and deliver exactly what the role demands. Not every actor has that conviction in execution and Suryah is truly an exceptional actor.

Suryah is getting better film after film, and he is in demand. Just like his popularity, his remuneration is also spiking. We wish to see more of Suryah in the coming days in many more versatile roles.

