NBK50 Event: Balayya, Chiru, RRR In One Frame

The grand celebratory event pertaining to Nandamuri Balakrishna completing 50 glorious years in the film industry is going on in Novotel now. Despite the heavy rains in the city, the event has seen a huge turnout and the arena is packed to capacity.

At the event, a very interesting sight was seen as the main man of the occasion, Balayya, and special guest Chiranjeevi pose to the camera along with Undi MLA Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

Balayya welcomed RRR with a wide smile on his face and the TDP MLA showed adoration to the Nandamuri hero. Chiranjeevi is also seen having a pleasant conversation with RRR as he said “What’s up Mr. Raghu Rama… the famous R R R…”

The trio then posed to the camera after having a pleasant conversation. RRR was also in great spirits as he partook in the event today.

