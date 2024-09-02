Siva Thandavam Over The Weekend

Telugu states have been shaken up by heavy rains over the last two days. However, these rains didn’t affect the collections of Nani’s latest hit, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film held well both on Saturday and Sunday at the box office and is going steady across all theatres.

Over the last weekend, the film performed exceptionally well at the box office. The worldwide gross of the film for the four days is 68.52 Cr rupees. In these four days, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected a huge revenue in both the Telugu states. Reportedly, the film is inching towards the breakeven mark. The makers call it, “Box-Office Siva Thandavam.”

As there are no new releases and going by the current speed, we can expect the film to cross the breakeven mark within a few days. On the whole, Nani bagged another successful venture after Dasara and Hi Nanna.

Directed by Vivek Athreya, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram features SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan in other key roles. DVV Danayya has bankrolled the project. Jakes Bejoy composed the music for it.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯