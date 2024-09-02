Controversies Surround Emergency, Release Postponed

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has recently acted and directed a film titled Emergency, which was scheduled to release on September 6. Kangana plays Indira Gandhi in the film, and as the title suggests, the film is set in the period of the Indian political emergency.

However, it looks like Emergency may not release any time soon. The film’s release has been halted by the CBFC, which is yet to clear it. There have also been protests all over the country from Sikh organisations, who are afraid that their community has been portrayed in a poor light in the film. A few Sikh organisations in certain cities, including Hyderabad, have stated that they will stop the release of the film if it ever reaches the theatres.

The controversies began when the film’s two-and-half minute long trailer came out on August 14. The trailer shows prominent Sikh separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale promising to bring voters to the Congress party in exchange of a separate Sikh state.

Many people have criticised this depiction, while also accusing Kangana and Team of not showing the full picture of the issue. Sources close to the government state that they are stalling the release of the film as they do not wish to hurt religious sentiments. Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to declare that “an emergency has been imposed on her emergency film”, while declaring that she will pursue the legal route now.

Tags Kangana Ranaut Emergency

