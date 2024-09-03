NTR Dontes Rs 1cr For AP & TS Flood Relief

Telugu states have been severely affected by the incessant rainfall over the past few days. The impact was severe in regions like Vijayawada and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and Suryapet, Khammam and Nalgonda districts in Telangana. Since yesterday, many celebrities have been coming forward to announce donations to flood relief.

This morning, Jr NTR announced Rs. 50 lakh donation to the CM Relief Funds of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Announcing the news on social media, NTR wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the recent floods in two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.”

“On my part, I am announcing a donation of Rs. 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster,” he went on to add.

On the career front, Jr NTR is currently awaiting the release of his next movie Devara Part 1. This Koratala Siva directorial is slated for worldwide release on September 27. It features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for it.

