Saripodhaa, Fastest & Highest For Nani In US

Natural Star Nani’s fresh outing Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is unstoppable at the box office. The movie is raking moolah in Telugu states and overseas. The movie with strong hold on Monday crossed 1 Million ticket sales on BookMyShow.

The Vivek Athreya directorial has attained another great feat by crossing the $2 Million mark. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the second movie for Nani to enter the 2 million dollar club, while it is the fastest one for the actor to attain the mark. Nani’s previous movie Dasara grossed $2.05 Million, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram surpassed the mark and became the all-time highest for Nani.

The film, which blends high-octane action with heartfelt emotions, has drawn large audiences, even with the rain affecting a few areas in Telugu states.

