SimbaisComing: Varma Confirms Launching Star Kid

For the last few days, it has been rumoured that director Prasanth Varma will be directing the debut project of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagna. This morning, Prasanth Varma took to social media platform X to share a cryptic post about his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), possibly hinting at Mokshagna’s project.

Prasanth Varma shared a picture of Rafiki lifting Simba from the movie The Lion King and tweeted, “A new dawn is breaking at @ThePVCU #SimbaisComing.” Though he didn’t reveal it officially, people are assuming that the Simba is none other than Mokshagna.

According to the sources, this movie will be officially grandly launched on September 6. It is heard that top actors and technicians will be a part of this movie. Official details of the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

Nandamuri fans have been eagerly waiting for Mokshagna’s debut for many years and finally, the time has come. They would be more joyful as Mokshagna’s first film will be a part of a successful franchise like PVCU, which features the superhit film, Hanuman. Prasanth Varma’s upcoming film Jai Hanuman also falls under the same universe.

