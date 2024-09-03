Rape Accusations Reports, Nivin Pauly Condemns!

Premam-fame actor Nivin Pauly is the latest name to rise up in the ongoing wave of accusations of sexual assault in the Malayalam film industry, post the release of Justice Hema Committee report.

Reports came up that a female actor has filed a case against Nivin Pauly and five others with the Ernakulam Rural SP, who had in turn directed the Oonnukal Police District to register the case. Out of these six accused people, Nivin Pauly is named as the sixth accused. Producer AK Sunil, meanwhile, is the second accused. Sources close to the case allege that a woman named Shreya has been named as first in the case. According to the complaint filed, the Shreya in question invited the female actor to Dubai for a movie discussion. The female actor has said that she was sexually assaulted there.

However, Nivin Pauly quickly reacted on the reports. The actor condemned the reports via tweet. He wrote, ‘I have come accross a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this entirely untrue. I’m determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary stepts to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally. ‘

The Malayalam industry has been rocked by a new wave of the Me-Too movement after the Hema Committee report went public on August 19. Since then, several women came ahead with sexual allegations against some of the biggest names of the Malayalam Film Industry, including actors Siddique and Mukesh, and filmmaker Ranjith. Mohanlal had also resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in wake of these allegations.

