Nani’s ShoutOut For ‘Main Hero’ Of Saripodha Sanivaaram

Nani’s enthralling action drama Saripodha Sanivaaram celebrated success in an event last night. The whole team was present and Nani appreciated the Telugu audience for the immense love they have been showering on Saripodha Sanivaaram along with a revelation that he would be delivering a laughing riot next in combination with Vivek Athreya.

Amid this, Nani’s frank talk garnered him more love. Nani shouted out for his co-star, the villain of the movie SJ Suryah while calling him the ‘Main hero’ of the film. Nani praised SJ Suryah for his stunning performance and did not hesitate to call him the ‘Main hero’.

Explaining the same, Nani said he thoroughly enjoyed watching the performance of SJ Suryah like a common audience at shooting locations. Nani further lauded SJ Suryah for his dedication and madness for cinema because the latter joined all the promotional activities like it was his own movie.

Needless to say, SJ Suryah stole the show with his electrifying performance in Saripodha Sanivaaram as a ruthless cop and raised the bar on his next performances here in Telugu.

