How Multiplexes Overtaking Single Screens

Single Screens have always been the lifeline of cinema in India. But after the advent of multiplexes, the business of single screens slowly started to decline and also resulted in their shutdown. Now, the number of multiplexes is all set to surpass the single-screen count in the country.

In 2009, there were 925 multiplexes and 9710 single screens in India. The number of multiplexes increased every year, while the number of single screens decreased. As of this year, there are a total of 9,208 screens in India, out of which 4745 are single screens and 4463 are multiplexes.

According to reports, the multiplex count may surpass the single-screen count by the end of this year. Almost 5,000 single screens have been closed in the last 14 years, showcasing the sorry state of the country’s business. Apparently, more than 660 theatres will be closed in 2023.

Currently, 66% of the country’s single screens are located in South India. Telugu states have the highest number of single screens.

