Prabhas To Launch Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer

In less than a week on September 13th, Sri Simha Koduri’s upcoming flick Mathu Vadalara 2, a sequel to his blockbuster, Mathu Vadalara, will be hitting the screens. Interim, the team opted for rigorous promotions by coming up with regular updates.

The film’s theatrical trailer will be released tomorrow. Rebel Star Prabhas will be doing the honours of unleashing the trailer at 11:07 AM. The trailer will have a wider reach with a star like Prabhas launching it.

Given the teaser, promotional song, and posters garnered a positive buzz, there is a good anticipation for the trailer. The movie also stars Satya, Faria Abdullah, Sunil, and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

The film produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers has music by Kaala Bhairava.

