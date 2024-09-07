After Colour Photo, Sandeep Raj With Roshan For Mowgli

Director Sandeep Raaj who won the national award for his maiden film Colour Photo will next be directing Roshan Kanakala, who won appreciation for his energetic performance in his debut flick Bubblegum, for a romantic tale set in a forest backdrop. TG Vishwa Prasad will produce the movie on People Media Factory.

The makers on Vinayaka Chavithi occasion revealed the film’s title Mowgli, and the first look poster is a sight to behold with a delightful background featuring a stunning backdrop of lush forest landscape. Roshan Kanakala appears joyful with that fascinating smile, while walking alongside the horse.

Roshan Kanakala seems to be playing a contrasting role to that of his character in Bubblegum. He also transformed completely for Mowgli.

Coming to the technical team, the movie has music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Rama Maruti M.

