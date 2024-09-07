Subrahmanyaa First Look: Advay’s Thrilling Entry

Advay, son of actor and dubbing artist P Ravi Shankar, is foraying into films with a Pan India film Subrahmanyaa which was announced a few days ago through a pre-look poster that received a good response. The directorial venture of P Ravi Shankar had its first look launched today by Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Advay makes a thrilling entry in a cowboy kind of costume. His get-up and appearance are also very unique. While some goons are behind him, Advay seems to be getting into action. P Ravi Shankar created a fantasy world for the movie billed to be a socio-fantasy adventure. The first look poster shows the splendor of the production design.

The film with top-notch VFX will showcase Advay in an adventurous role, as suggested by the poster and his distinctive look. Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala of SG Movie Creations bankroll the project on a massive budget, and they are taking extreme care on production and post-production. The movie has music by Ravi Basrur.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯