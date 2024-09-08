Mathu Vadalara 2 Trailer: Hilariously Chaotic

The makers of Mathu Vadalara 2 began their promotional efforts only recently, but their intense campaign has quickly generated enthusiasm for the project. After teasing the audience with a teaser and a promotional song, they have now unveiled the trailer, which Rebel Star Prabhas launched.

The film follows delivery boys who are struggling with inadequate earnings turning to robbery as a second profession. Their lives take a turn for the worse when they are trapped in a murder, leading the HE team they work for to hunt them down.

The trailer is hilariously chaotic. Sri Simha Koduri and Satya delivered nonstop laughs as special agents tasked with catching kidnappers. Ritesh Rana’s creative touch is evident in the inclusion of TV serial-style episodes. Supporting characters, including Faria Abdullah, Sunil, and Vennela Kishore, also contribute to the film’s humour quotient.

Technically, the film is marvelous with remarkable camera work by Suresh Sarangam, and Kaala Bhairava’s music is a proper blend of quirkiness and creating a unique sound. Produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, the production design looks fantastic.

With the trailer setting the bar high, Mathu Vadalara is due for release in another 5 days on September 13th.

