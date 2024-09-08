Jail Authorities Installed TV in Darshan’s Cell

Kannada actor Darshan is facing imprisonment on the charges of kidnapping and murdering his fan Renukaswamy. However, he has requested to have a television in his cell, and the jail authorities obliged his request. On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi yesterday, the officials installed a 32 inch television in his cell.

The reason behind Darshan’s request is that he wanted to know what was happening in the outside world and is also curious to keep up with the news. At the same time, Darshan also requested for a surgical chair, as he could not use the Indian toilet in the cell.

Darshan had also sought permission to make phone calls and the authorities granted him with it. A total amount of 35000 rupees was deposited in Darshan’s private account. He had spent 735 rupees on tea and coffee, which he ordered from the jail canteen.

Darshan, along with his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others is facing charges of kidnapping and murdering in this case.

