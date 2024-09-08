Thursday Lucky For Nani!

Natural Star Nani added another hit to his kitty with his latest film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This Vivek Athreya directorial was released last Thursday and received a positive response from the audience. With good collections all over, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram became a successful venture at the box office. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram features Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in the other lead roles. Jakes Bejoy composed the music for it. DVV Danayyya has bankrolled the project.

This is not Nani’s first film to be a hit after releasing on Thursday and not traditional Friday. His last two films, Dasara and Hi Nanna were also released on Thursday. Saripodhaa is his third consecutive film to be released on Thursday and happened to be his third consecutive hit.

Speaking about the same in a recent interview, Nani jokingly said that from now on, he will plan to release his every film on Thursday. “Saripoithundi Guruvuram,” he went on to add. His next film will be HIT 3, which will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It is also releasing on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

We have to see if HIT adds to his ‘Thursday Lucky’ list.

