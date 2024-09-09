Rana, Dulquer Begin Journey For Kaantha

Rana Daggubati will be joining hands with Dulquer Salmaan for a multi-lingual film. Titled Kaantha, Rana’s Spirit Media and Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films will jointly produce the movie that will feature Dulquer Salmaan essaying the lead. Dulquer will be seen in a never-before-seen role in the movie to be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

Rana and Dulquer begin the journey for Kaantha, as the movie was launched today in Hyderabad with the inaugural clap given by Venkatesh. The event saw several other guests gracing the occasion. The makers have also announced to start of the regular shoot today.

The story of Kaantha dates back to 1950s in Madras and it shows the nuanced dynamics of human relationships and societal transformations during a significant historical period.

Bhagyashri Borse is the female lead and Samuthirakani is roped in for a crucial role in the film. Kaantha features cinematography by Dani Sanchez Lopez and music by Jhanu. Kaantha will have release in all south languages.

