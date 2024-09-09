Popular Tamil Hero Announces Divorce

Popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi, best known for his portrayal of the titular role in the Ponniyin Selvan series, has announced his divorce from his wife Aarti. He shared the news through an official press release.

In his note, Jayam Ravi stated that the decision was not made in haste and arose from personal reasons. He expressed his belief that the decision is in the best interest of everyone involved.

“In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumours or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private,” he wrote.

“My priority has always remained the same, to continue bringing joy and entertainment through my films to my dearest audience. I am still and will always be your Jayam Ravi, who is cherished by all of you throughout my career and as an actor who is dedicated to my craft and commitment to showcasing the best of my talent. Your constant support means the world to me and I am grateful for the love you have showered on me over the years,” he further added.

On the film front, Jayam Ravi will be next seen in the movie Brother, which will hit the screens on October 31, during Diwali festive season.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯