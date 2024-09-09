Why SK Is Shining Brighter in Tamil Cinema

Sundeep Kishan is often in news these days, either due to his prolific line-up of films or due to his restaurant Vivaha Bhojanambu. He has had an interesting year at the cinemas so far, with back-to-back projects like Captain Miller, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona and Raayan. Very recently, he had also been finalized as the lead actor of Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay upcoming, untitled directorial debut. This leads us to the question — why is the actor more recognized these days in Tamil rather than Telugu?

Sandeep Kishan is the nephew of famed cinematographers Shyam K Naidu and Chota K Naidu. He was born and raised in Chennai, but moved to Hyderabad for his career in 2008 — which explains his Tamil connection. A few years after his Telugu debut, Sandeep ventured into Tamil cinema with 2013’s Yaaruda Mahesh. Since then, he has had a parallel career in both Tamil and Telugu industries, alongside a few Hindi detours with filmmaker duo Raj & DK.

In Telugu cinema, Sandeep has mainly starred in a string of commercial entertainers while his Tamil filmography comprised of author-backed roles. Despite being talented, the actor’s career never took off in a huge way in Telugu. Tollywood is insanely competitive when it comes to its heroes. He had made his presence felt here, but he never became a huge star. On the other hand, Sandeep seems to have created a more favourable impression in the Tamil market for himself, by aligning himself with powerhouse filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Dhanush.

Sandeep had also headlined Micheal, a big-budget action drama in 2023. It makes sense that Micheal was originally made in Tamil, because Sandeep may not have had such a huge release in Telugu Original film. And his line-up in 2024 only seems to confirm this theory tenfold.

Only time will tell if Sandeep Kishan will rise up and have a stronger innings in the Telugu film industry in the future. For now, his prospects in Telugu are as bleak as they are bright in Tamil.

Related

Tags Sundeep Kishan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯