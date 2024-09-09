After 35, Rana Locks ‘Light’?

Indian director Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light‘ won the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival this year. This was the first Indian film to win this award, which is the second most prestigious award at Cannes, after Palm d’Or. Now, our very own Baahubali star, Rana Daggubati, acquired the Indian rights of this movie.

Rana will be releasing the movie theatrically across India, under his banner ‘Spirit Media’. However, the official release date of the movie hasn’t been announced yet.

Reports say that All We Imagine as Light is also the frontrunner for becoming India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. Thus, it is going to be a prestigious project for Rana as a producer.

The movie follows the journey of two nurses on a trip, with Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha playing the lead roles. The film was made with financial support from France and the Netherlands. It is set to have a theatrical release in France on October 4. We have yet to see when it will hit the screens in India.

On the other hand, Rana recently backed a small film, titled 35 – Oka Chinna Katha. The film featured Vishwadev and Nivetha in the lead roles. The movie is currently in theatres and has been performing well in theatres. Meanwhile, he is also bankrolling Kantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashree Borse in the leads.

