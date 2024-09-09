Director Attributes GOAT Result To CSK References?

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT was released last week and garnered a weak response in among Telugu and Hindi audiences.

The director Venkat Prabhu opened up on GOAT’s meagre response from non-Tamil audiences and it looks like he is attributing it to the CSK references in the movie. As a matter of fact, the fanboy in him went overboard with the CSK and MS Dhoni references all over the film and more during the climax.

The director said he is guessing GOAT did not work well with the Hindi and Telugu audiences because of CSK references while also saying, ‘MI and RCB fans troll me all the time because I am a CSK fan. I am a CSK supporter by blood and there is nothing I can do about it.’

Venkat Prabhu usinf the CSK and MS Dhoni as a screenplay backdrop did not give the desired impact and almost 30 minutes of ‘playing to the gallery’ climax tests patience after a point of time. Though the factor Venkat Prabhu mentioned is one of the reasons while there are other prime factors like weak music, weak writing in the second half and predictable twists among others that worked against GOAT in Telugu.

