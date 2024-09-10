Disha Patani: The Lingerie Queen is a Scorcher

Disha Patani, who recently wowed audiences with her performance in the blockbuster film Kalki, is back to turning heads with her stunning looks. The actress, known for her sizzling lingerie promotions, has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest selfie.

Wearing a Calvin Klein lingerie set, Disha flaunts her toned figure and impressive abs, melting hearts and thermometers alike. Her confidence and style are undeniable, making her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

As if her latest selfie wasn’t enough to keep us captivated, Disha also has several exciting projects in the pipeline. She is currently filming for Surya’s upcoming movie Kanguva and has several other projects lined up.

