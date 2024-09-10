Viral: Sai Pallavi’s Dances At Sister’s Wedding

The super-talented Sai Pallavi has got a huge fan base and the main reason for that is her flawless dances. The stunning dance moves of Sai Pallavi are always a treat to watch. While there are no movies of her released recently, here is something that enticed fans.

Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan got married last week and the videos of Sai Pallavi dancing at the wedding festivities have come out and now they are going viral for obvious reasons. Sai Pallavi is as alluring as ever in the heartfelt and energetic performances.

Sai Pallavi dances to wedding songs like London Thumukda and the popular Marathi song Apsara Ali. He made the event more delightful with her graceful and perfect dance moves.

