Sharwa To Romance 2 Heroines

It is known that, Sharwanand for his 37th movie joined hands with director Ram Abbaraju who delivered a big hit with his last movie Samajavaragamana. This is going to be a hilarious outing and Sharwanand will be seen in a different role.

Sharwanand will romance two heroines in the movie. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya are the heroines opposite Sharwa. On the occasion of Samyuktha’s birthday, they unveiled her first look. The poster features Samyuktha in a traditional saree adorned with heavy jewelry. As the character Dia, she shines brightly holding diyas that complement her radiant appearance.

Sharwa37 is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara under the banner of AK Entertainments. While the story is provided by Bhanu Bogavarapu, Nandu Savirigana has written the dialogues. The music and camera are handled by Vishal Chandra Shekhar and Gnana Shekar VS respectively.

