Samantha’s Day? Total Vibes! Morning to Night!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the reigning queen of the South Indian film industry, has once again captivated her fans with a glimpse into her daily routine. The actress recently shared a “A Day In My Life” reel on her Instagram, showcasing her hectic yet fulfilling schedule.

Samantha’s day starts bright and early at 6:30 AM, as she welcomes the sunlight into her life. She then indulges in a series of self-care activities, including oil pulling, gua sha, and a rigorous workout routine. The actress also makes time for spiritual practices, such as pooja and meditation.

Throughout the day, Samantha juggles her professional commitments with her personal well-being. She shares glimpses of her on-set activities, including shooting for her upcoming film “Bangaram.” She also incorporates relaxation techniques like ice face baths and red light therapy into her routine.

In addition to her fitness and wellness regimen, Samantha also enjoys playing pickleball, a fun and active sport. She wraps up her day with a relaxing meditation session at 9:30 PM, ensuring a peaceful night’s sleep.

While Samantha’s reel provides a fascinating look into her day, fans are eagerly waiting for her to reveal what she eats throughout the day. Perhaps she will share a glimpse of her culinary adventures in a future post.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯