Varun Tej’s Matka, End Game Begins

Mega Prince Varun Tej is occupied with the shoot of his first Pan India project Matka which is the most expensive one for the actor. The end game begins, with the last shooting schedule happening in RFC, Hyderabad.

In this final schedule, they are filming crucial scenes involving the lead cast. With this, it will be a wrap for Matka. The post-production works are also taking place concurrently. So, the makers will begin the promotional campaign soon.

As of now, they have unveiled Varun Tej’s first look which created a great buzz. Directed by Karuna Kumar on Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments banner, this highest-budgeted movie of Varun Tej is said to offer an adrenaline experience to the audience.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi are the heroines in the movie that has music by GV Prakash Kumar.

