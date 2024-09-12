The Most-Loved Crime Thriller Is Streaming On OTT

The Malayalam film industry delivers an intriguing crime thriller yet again.

Thalavan starring Asif Alu and Biju Menon in the lead roles is one of the most-loved crime thrillers in recent times.

Jis Joy directed the movie and has earned great reviews all over after its theatrical release.

Now Thalavan has come to OTT and has been streaming on Sony LIV since September 9th. The engaging crime thriller is a plot of two police officers and the crime they are investigating.

A retired DySp conducts a TV program in which he starts to narrate the incident that happened 5 years ago. Biju Menon appears as CI Jayashankar and Asif Ali as SI Karthik Vasudevan.

