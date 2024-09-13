Yellamma Goes From Nani To Nithiin?

Comedian Venu turned into director with the 2023 release, Balagam. Despite releasing with no expectations, this movie went on to become a huge hit at the box office. It was received extremely well by the Telangana audiences. People got connected to the core emotions and found a relatable factor in the story. Venu was appreciated for writing such a rooted story.

Later, it was reported that Venu will be doing his second film, Yellamma, under the production of Dil Raju. It was rumoured that Natural Star Nani will play the lead role in it. However, going by the latest developments, Nani moved out of the project.

According to the latest reports, Venu recently narrated a script to Nithiin. The discussions are going on and Nithiin is expected to take a call soon. Meanwhile, the grapevine suggests that Venu narrated Yellamma’s story to Nithiin. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same as of now. If this happens to be true, Nithiin will be grabbing the opportunity left by Nani.

