Mathu Vadalara 2 Grosses 5.3 Cr On 1st Day

All sections of audiences, especially youth are thronging to theatres with superb optimistic reports and mouth talk for the hilarious entertainer Mathu Vadalara 2. The film starring Sri Simha Koduri and Satya with Ritesh Rana helming it made a strong business on day one.

Produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers, Mathu Vadalara 2 minted 5.3 Cr worldwide on day one, making it a strong opening for a movie of its range. The film will capitalize on a long weekend with Monday being a holiday on the account of Milad un-Nabi, and the Ganesh Nimajjan holiday on Tuesday.

Mathu Vadalara 2 is doing remarkably well overseas with $300K+ gross on day one, including premieres. The movie is expected to enter half a million in its first-weekend run, and close to one million overall.

