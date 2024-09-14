NTR Had a Heartwarming Talk with His Cancer-Stricken Fan

In a touching story, a 19-year-old boy named Kaushik from Andhra Pradesh has shared his final wish: to live long enough to watch NTR’s new movie Devara. Kaushik, who has been battling bone cancer, is a huge fan of the Man of Masses.

NTR, currently busy with the promotions for Devara, learned about Kaushik’s situation and took the time to talk with him. Upon hearing about Kaushik’s condition, NTR asked his team to get in touch with the family and provided reassurance that he stands by them.

NTR had a video call with Kaushik for about 10 minutes. During the call, he assured Kaushik of his support and expressed that he would watch Devara with him soon. The fan was happy by taking to his favourite star. NTR promised that he would meet him soon.

This heartfelt gesture has received widespread admiration and praise on social media. Kaushik was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022, and his family has been struggling to cover the medical costs. He is currently receiving treatment at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru.

