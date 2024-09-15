Ravi Teja Misses, Balayya Fixes

Sankranthi is one of the major festive seasons for movies in Telugu states. Many big films book their Sankranthi slot months before. Even for Sankranthi 2025, a series of big films have booked their release slot. First among them was Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara, which will hit the screens on January 10, 2025.

Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was also supposed to hit the screens during Pongal seasons. But due to a delay in the film’s work, it may get postponed. In that place, Ajith is planning to release his long-delayed movie, Vidaamuyarchi. The movie will have a simultaneous release in Telugu and Tamil.

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja initially planned to arrive with his landmark 75th film during this festive season. It is being directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments. However, Ravi Teja recently got injured on this movie’s set and was advised to take a rest for a couple of months. Thus, RT75 would not arrive during Pongal.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is looking forward to grabbing this opportunity missed by Ravi Teja. NBK 109, directed by Bobby Kolli, is aiming for a Sankranthi release. Initially, the makers planned to release it in December. But it is heard that now they are keen on pushing it to Sankranthi. Apparently, the team is considering to name the movie ‘Veera Mass’. The tentative release date of #NBK109 is 12th of January 2025.

Coincidentally, both Ravi Teja and Balayya’s movies are being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. As Ravi Teja’s movie missed the Sankranthi slot, they are considering keeping Balayya’s movie in the festival race. Balayya, who scored a hat-trick with Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy and Bhagavanth Kesari, is aiming to score his fourth straight hit with this movie.

Tags Balakrishna 109

