Saripodhaa, Nani’s 2nd Film In 100 Cr Club

Natural Star Nani is on a great high in his career with back-to-back blockbusters. He completes hat-trick hits with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. This Vivek Athreya directorial marks his second movie to enter the 100 Cr club.

Staying true to his versatile actor and Natural Star image, Nani delivered another stunning performance in the movie, and the audience provided him with a blockbuster. The movie grossed 100 Cr+. Dasara was the first movie for Nani to enter 100 Cr club.

Although there were many challenges for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, the movie had a good hold even in weekdays and continued the momentum in its third week as well. The movie which is already the biggest grosser for Nani in North America is close to 2.5 Million in the territory.

Nani has proved once again that Telugu audiences love to watch innovative and fresh content on big screens with Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’s tremendous success.

