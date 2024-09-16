Subrahmanyaa Teaser: Socio-Fantasy Adventure

Subrahmanyaa is an upcoming socio-fantasy adventure directed by P Ravishankar, featuring his son Advay in his debut lead role. After generating interest with pre-look and first look, the makers released the film’s first glimpse.

The glimpse offers a sneak peek of the fantasy world crafted for the movie. The protagonist having stolen an antique book from a wall, attempts to evade serpents. He faces a daunting challenge as he finds himself trapped between a deep valley and the advancing snakes. However, the vision of Lord Sri Ram towards the end adds a profound spiritual dimension to the sequence.

Advay’s tower personality, commanding body language, and strong presence infuse the glimpse with a vibrant energy. Ravishankar must be appreciated for coming up with such a challenging subject and presenting it so compellingly.

Produced lavishly by Thirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala under the banner of SG Movie Creations, the film boasts a strong technical and production standard. Cinematographer Vignesh Raj and music director Ravi Basrur complemented each other with their exceptional works.

On the whole, the teaser offered goosebumps. The content with the universal story will appeal to the audience across the country. Thus, the makers will be releasing the movie at Pan India level.

