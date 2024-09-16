‘Aay’ Sparks War Between Mega & Nandamuri Fans!

Aay was one of the recent films that had a good run at the box office. Starring Jr NTR’s brother-in-law Narne Nithin, this movie became a profitable venture for producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vaas.

Recently, it had its OTT premiere on Netflix. When it premiered on the streaming platform, Aay raised a huge controversy between Mega and Nandamuri fans.

Getting into details, there is a scene in the movie which comes in the climax where the heroine’s father, who is a Balakrishna fan, gets beaten up by the hero’s father, who is a Chiranjeevi fan. The film’s director picturised this scene by giving elevation to Chiranjeevi. This move didn’t go well with Nandamuri fans.

While Chiranjeevi fans are bragging about this scene, Nandamuri fans are digging old references to troll mega fans. They posted a video from the film Donga Mogudu where Chiranjeevi sells black tickets for NTR’s movie Vetagadu. Later, Chiru fans came up with a video where Balayya plays Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari song in a tape recorder in Aditya 369.

In this way, a fan war started between Mega and Nandamuri fans on social media. On the other side, heroes won’t have any such clashes between them.

Recently, Chiranjeevi also admitted that Balayya’s Samarasimha Reddy was his inspiration to do Indra. While heroes are maintaining such close bonding, their fans are indulging in these fan wars.

