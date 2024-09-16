Starmakers Behind Actor Satya

Satya is currently the man of the moment in the movie industry. With his performance in the film Mathu Vadalara 2, Satya is receiving appreciation from all corners. Superstars, Megastars, and others also loved his performance. Meanwhile, Satya shared who supported him first in the film industry.

In a recent interview, Satya revealed that he started his career as an assistant director. “Producer DS Rao garu, Nithiin and writer Harshavardhan supported me in my career,” said Satya.

Satya started his career as an assistant director but he could not understand how to approach the stars. Identifying the Godavari accent of Satya, Nithiin and others suggested him to take up acting. It is when Satya also decided to take up acting, by closely following other actors and imitating them.

Satya did Jabardasth show before actively signing movies. Films like Pilla Zamindar, Swamy RaRa and others helped him to gain the limelight. Both the parts of Mathu Vadalara hiked his positive image.

Tags Comedian Satya Satya Mathu Vadhalara 2

