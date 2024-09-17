Poonam Kaur Demands Industry To Question Trivikram

The incident involving choreographer Jani Master harassing a junior choreographer has shaken the film industry. The film chamber has stepped into action, ensuring the case will be resolved within 90 days to bring justice to the victim. Amidst this controversy, a tweet by actress Poonam Kaur Lal has become the talk of the town.

Had maa association taken complaint on trivikram Srinivas ,

I and many wouldn’t have had the political suffering , I was rather silently ignored , I had given a call tand then complaint to the heads , I want industry big wigs to question Director Trivikram . — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) September 17, 2024

“Had maa association taken complaint on trivikram Srinivas, I and many wouldn’t have had the political suffering, I was rather silently ignored, I had given a call tand then complaint to the heads, I want industry big wigs to question Director Trivikram,” tweeted Poonam on her X handle.

Poonam Kaur has been criticizing Trivikram since some time. There have been a number of rumors about a bitter past between the director and the actress.

Since then, Poonam has been making veiled criticisms of Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan on social media. However, she has refrained from discussing the matter with the media or providing specific details about the alleged incident.

Related

Tags Jani Master Sexual Harassment case Poonam kaur Trivikram Trivikram Jani Master

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯