Mad Square Hungama Begins…

MAD Square has become highly anticipated sequel post the MAD movie’s huge success. The gang of boys comprising of Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin and Sangeeth Shoban have created a special place for themselves with their atrocities in audiences’ hearts.

Now, the makers are ready to start promotions for the sequel with a peppy first single. They have announced the first single to release on 20th September with MAD gang in traditional attire.

Music composer Bheems Ceciroleo is back to compose another chartbuster album for this MAD gang. Shamdat Sainudeen is handling Cinematography once again for the sequel. Kalyan Shankar is crafting another masterful comedy entertainer with MAD Square.

Well, Haarika Suryadevara, of Sithara Entertainments, is back to produce the sequel after tasting blockbuster success on debut. Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas is also producing the film along with Srikara Studios. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi is presenting it.

Related

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯