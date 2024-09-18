Viral: “Adhurs” Twist To A Brain Surgery

The Neurosurgery team of doctors at Kakinada’s Government General Hospital, in an unusual way, performed a brain surgery by showing Jr NTR’s Adhurs movie to the patient. This was the first instance where brain surgery was performed in such a way in Kakinada.

If we get into details, the 55-year-old female patient was admitted to GGH’s Emergency Department, complaining about nervous weakness in her right hand and right leg. After conducting basic tests, she underwent an MRI scan. In the MRI, doctors found a tumour in her brain and suggested her to undergo surgery immediately.

As the tumour was in a sensitive area, the neurosurgery team decided to perform surgery with the advanced awake craniotomy procedure. In this procedure, the patient undergoes surgery under local anaesthesia without general anaesthesia. Thus, the weakness after the surgery will be less.

The doctors performed this surgery successfully yesterday while the awake patient was watching Adhurs on a laptop. Currently, the patient is doing well, according to the reports. The pictures of this surgery are now going viral on social media.

