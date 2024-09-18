Stree 2 Becomes Highest-grossing Hindi Film Ever In India BO

Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 impressed one and all while it headed to shatter the existing records at the box office.

The horror comedy collected more than Rs 400 crore nett by the second week’s run becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Now with the latest numbers at the box office, Stree 2 is officially the highest-grossing Hindi film ever in India’s nett box office collection!

Stree 2 has earned Rs 586 crore so far in its Indian nett box office collection, beating Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan. Stree 2 featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi has become the top-grossing film in just 34 days while Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan took 57 days, as per the trade analysts.

Meanwhile, Stree 2 has collected Rs 130 crore in 34 days overseas. The other blockbusters like Animal collected Rs 255 cr overseas, Pathaan at Rs 397.5 cr, and Jawan made Rs 400 cr at the overseas box office.

Stree 2 Stree 2 Box Office Stree 2 India Collections

