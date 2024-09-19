Sankranthi BO: Naga Chaitanya vs Chiru-Balayya-Venky

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s most prestigious film, Thandel, directed by Chandu Mondeti, creates significant buzz among audiences. Geetha Arts is producing this film on a large scale. Sai Pallavi plays the heroine, and the film marks Chay’s third collaboration with Chandoo Mondeti.

Initially, Thandel was slated for a December 20 release, timed as a Christmas gift. However, with multiple films entering the Christmas race, particularly Ram Charan’s highly anticipated Game Changer, Thandel had to reconsider its release date.

The film could either target a Sankranti release or wait until the summer. Despite stiff competition during the Sankranti season, the makers are leaning toward a January release, aiming to launch the film on January 13, just three days after Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara hits theaters on January 10.

However, Sankranti might bring further competition with Venkatesh’s upcoming film and a possible release from Balakrishna. This has left the Thandel team weighing their options. Despite the challenges, they are confident in the strength of the film’s content.

A formal confirmation on the same is awaited.

