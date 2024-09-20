Akhil Wants To Meet Fans Only After Scoring A Hit

Akhil Akkineni has been away from the media glare and has not been seen any time in recent times. The young actor has been putting in his best efforts to score a big success, but they are not working in his favor.

While it is needless to say that Akhil has avoided public appearances ever since his last film Agent went down without a trace, Nagarjuna confirmed that same.

Nagarjuna at a event related to ANR Centenary Celebrations spoke a word about Akhil. He revealed Akhil’s decision to meet fans only after scoring a hit. Nagarjuna conveyed to Akkineni fans a ‘hi’ from Akhil.

It looks like Akhil is determined to deliver a proper big success with his next film. Well, there is no update yet on #Akhil6.

Related

Tags Akhil Akkineni Akhil6

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯