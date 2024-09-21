Netflix Announces Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Release Date

Natural Star Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is one of the biggest hits in Telugu cinema this year. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this movie was released on August 29 and had a very good run at the box office. Recently, it also collected Rs. 100 crores and joined the elite club. Meanwhile, the film is gearing up for its OTT premiere next week.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram will premiere on Netflix on September 26 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Surprisingly, despite being such a big hit, Saripodhaa is landing in the OTT space in less than one month.

Netflix announced the news officially by tweeting, “Ippati dhaaka @NameisNani rendu kaalle choosaru… moodo kannu choodataniki meeru ready ah? #SaripodhaaSanivaaram is coming to Netflix on 26th September in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram features Priyanka Mohan as the female lead and SJ Suryah as the antagonist. DVV Danayya has bankrolled the project and Jakes Bejoy composed the music for it.

