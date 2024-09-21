Ritu Varma showcases stunning grace as “Englandu Rani”

Swag movie starring Sree Vishnu, Ritu Varma, Meera Jasmine, Daksha Nagarkar is gearing up for release on 4th Oct. The comic caper is being directed by Hasith Goli and produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad.

The teaser and two singles released till date from the movie have gone viral. They have created enough buzz for the film to be a talking topic all over. Now, the makers have released third single, Englandu Rani, from the album composed by talented composer Vivek Sagar.

The song features leading lady Ritu Varma and it talks about her attitude. Renowned singer Kailash Kher’s voice and lyricist Swaroop Goli’s lyrics enhance the groovy quality of the song. With interesting lyrics, the song is a celebration of women.

Likewise, the makers have dedicated the song to “Queens” who possess strength and grace. With this hummable song, our anticipation for the movie is definitely high. Going by the promotional material, we can say that Swag is going to give us a different experience in theatres.

