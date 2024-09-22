BB8: Nag asks Abhay to Get Out; Contestant Eliminated

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, host Akkineni Nagarjuna asked contestant Abhay to leave the house due to his unacceptable behavior towards the Bigg Boss team. However, later, Abhay was given a second chance but the irony is that he is the one leaving the house this week. As per our sources, Abhay will be evicted from the show today.

Frustrated after losing a few games, Abhay began accusing Bigg Boss of favoritism, referring to him as “Biased Boss.” Abhay even went so far as to criticize Bigg Boss for making “lafangi edits” of his statements and called him brainless, accusing him of creating tasks out of frustration.

When Nagarjuna entered the house for the weekend episode, the Bigg Boss team compiled all of Abhay’s remarks into a video, which was played for the housemates. After watching the footage, Abhay realized the gravity of his behavior and immediately apologized.

Despite his apology, Nagarjuna had already issued a red card, asking Abhay to leave the house, saying, “Get out of the house, Abhay,” as Bigg Boss opened the doors.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the housemates unanimously requested that Abhay to be given a second chance. Taking into account the pleas of the housemates and Abhay’s promise to change, Nagarjuna ultimately allowed him to stay in the house.

But, Abhay who is also in the nominations this week is going to get evicted as he reportedly received less votes.

Related

Tags Abhay Bigg boss8 Nagarjuna

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯