“We are infected by Chiranjeevi’s Dances”

Guinness World Records has recognized Megastar Chiranjeevi as the Most Prolific Film Star in the Indian Film Industry. Chiranjeevi has performed 24000 dance moves in 537 songs in his 156 films in a span of 45 years. Hence, he is receiving this award today.

Aamir Khan is the guest of the honour for the event and he has come all the way from Mumbai to deliver the award to Megastar Chiranjeevi.

Speaking at the event, Aamir Khan said, “I consider Chiranjeevi garu as my elder brother, and I am his fan too. I was so happy that Chiranjeevi garu is getting this honor. When he called me to invite, I told him that he should order me but not ask me to attend the event.”

Aamir also decoded Chiranjeevi’s dancing skills, saying, “Every time Chiranjeevi garu is dancing, he is enjoying it. So, we are so much infected by it. That is why we can not take our eyes off him. Chiranjeevi garu’s achievements are many and we will always be there to be entertained by him and applaud his achievements.”

Tags Aamir Khan Chiranjeevi

