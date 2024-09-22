Devara Pre-Release Event: Chaos & Confusion

NTR and Koratala Siva joined hands for the first time for the film Janatha Garage. The duo is now coming up with an interesting project titled Devara. The film’s first part is gearing up for a grand release on the 27th of this month. The makers planned the pre-release event today, but chaos and confusion surrounded it.

Usually, the fans will assemble in huge numbers for the star heroes. Thousands of them would make it to the pre-release events. It will be not possible for the film unit to control huge crowds. However, team Devara organized this event at an indoor venue. Many fans questioned this motive, but the sources close to the film unit revealed that they wanted it indoors with the intention of avoiding rainfall as the forecast predicted the same.

Today, there is huge chaos outside the venue where the event is planned. The fans assembled in large numbers outside the Novotel hotel and broke the glasses. They even barged into the venue forcibly, damaging the property.

Now, the Novotel management is intending to call off the event but the event organizers, Shreyas Media is in talks with venue organizers to keep the event alive. Fans were beaten during a lathi charge by police personnel.

Who is to blame for the decision to hold a big star pre release event at an indoor venue that couldn’t accommodate the crowd – the movie team or the event organizers? remains the question.

