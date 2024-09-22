Devara Pre-Release Event CANCELLED

From the evening, there has been a lot of chaos and confusion surrounding the pre-release event of NTR’s Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film unit planned a big indoor event. Now, the crowd has gathered in huge numbers, resulting in a failure to organize the event properly. The end result is that the event has been canceled due to overcrowding.

As of now, celebrities like Naga Vamshi, Trivikram Srinivas, and others have left the event, which indicates that it may not happen. The team also informed other celebrities not to start to the venue as the event is not happening.

Team Devara is pumped to share exciting things about the film with the fans. As a result, many fans and others barged into the venue, damaging the property and even reaching where the celebrities would be seated. The organizers planned the event at a place that could hardly accommodate a few thousand people, but the onlookers say that close to 15,000 to 20,000 fans gathered at the venue.

On the whole, it is a clear failure on the part of the organizers and the police could not control the mob and had to do lathi charge, leaving some of the fans injured.

Devara: Part 1 is scheduled for a release on 27th of this month.

