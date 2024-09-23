“My pain is bigger than yours,” NTR on Devara Event Cancellation

The grand pre-release event of Devara was supposed to take place today in Hyderabad amidst the fans, with the presence of the cast and crew. However, the event has been canceled due to overcrowding and security issues. Meanwhile, sharing his regret, NTR addressed the fans in a video message.

“I am deeply saddened that today’s Devara event has been canceled, especially since I was looking forward to it so much. I enjoy spending time with you and sharing insights about Devara. I was excited to explain the efforts we’ve put into the film, but the event couldn’t happen due to security reasons. I share your disappointment; my pain is even greater than yours,” NTR expressed.

Fans, upset by the cancellation, have been directing their anger towards Shreyas Media, the company responsible for organizing the event, and the film’s producers. However, NTR defended both, saying, “In my opinion, it is wrong to blame the producers or organizers for the cancellation of the Devara event.”

Despite the setback, NTR assured fans that even if he couldn’t meet them at the event, he would connect with them through theaters on Friday, September 27. NTR praised director Koratala Siva for creating a remarkable film and asked for the audience’s blessings. He expressed deep gratitude to the fans for their immense love, saying he owes his life to them. Lastly, he wished for everyone who attended the event to return home safely.

The film’s first part is releasing on October 27th.

On the other hand, team Devara also shared an official message regarding the cancellation of the event. The following is the statement.

We were eagerly waiting for this day as we’ve worked hard on this film for years and wanted to celebrate it on a grand scale especially since its the first solo release of our beloved Man of Masses NTR after 6 years. However we faced many challenges.

Pre Release Event was scheduled very close to Ganesh Nimarjanam and large scale events like this typically require at least a week of preparation. Additionally heavy rains over the past few days created many challenges. Even though it didn’t rain today conditions wouldn’t have been favorable for an outdoor event to happen even if we had planned it… The massive turnout of fans despite our best efforts became uncontrollable as barricades were broken due to the overwhelming crowd. For the safety of everyone we had to make the tough decision to call off the event.

We understand that many of you traveled from different parts of the country to celebrate and see your hero. We hope everyone is safe and has returned home safely. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and are truly sorry for the situation.

Thank you for your understanding and support.

