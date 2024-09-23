Megastar Chiranjeevi Down With Chikungunya

Megastar Chiranjeevi has added another significant accolade to his illustrious career. Alongside prestigious awards like the Padma Vibhushan, he has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for his incredible achievement of performing 24,000 dance moves in 537 songs across 156 films. However, everyone learned today that he has not been feeling well for the last three weeks.

For the past 25 days, he has been suffering from chikungunya, and although his recovery is gradual, he continues to receive treatment. Despite experiencing pains and weakness, he attended the prestigious event with his nephew, actor Sai Dharam Tej, who offered support as he went on stage.

Fans have since been sending their prayers and well-wishes for the megastar’s speedy recovery. Some are even expecting a formal statement about him, explaining the health condition.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is busy with Vishwambhara, directed by Vashisht Mallidi. The film will release next year.

